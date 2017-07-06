BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its third modern Newcastlemax Vessel

July 6 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its third modern Newcastlemax Vessel

* Dryships Inc- Vessel will continue its fixed time charter contract with a major capesize German based operator

* Dryships Inc- Charter contract for a gross rate linked to baltic capesize index plus 12.5pct and an expected duration of 14 to 18 months