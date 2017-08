BRIEF-DTE Energy Co - Q2 earnings per share $0.99

July 26 (Reuters) - Dte Energy Co

* DTE Energy Co - Q2 earnings per share $0.99

* DTE Energy Co - DTE Energy increased its 2017 operating earnings per share guidance to $5.26 - $5.57 from $5.15 - $5.46‍​

* DTE Energy Co - Q2 operating earnings per share $1.07

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DTE Energy Co - Q2 operating revenue $2,855 million versus $2,262 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2uwqgs9) Further company coverage: