BRIEF-DTE Energy says qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​
October 25, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-DTE Energy says qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co:

* DTE Energy Co - qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​

* DTE Energy Co - operating earnings for the third quarter 2017 $1.48 per diluted share - SEC filing‍​

* DTE Energy Co - qtrly total operating revenue $ 3,245 million versus $2,928 mln‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DTE Energy Co increased 2017 operating earnings per share guidance to $5.38 - $5.69 from $5.26 - $5.57‍​

* DTE Energy-Nexus gas transmission project received approval certificate, notice to proceed with construction from federal energy regulatory commission

* DTE Energy - Nexus gas transmission project expected to be in operation late in the third quarter of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2y67PcC) Further company coverage:

