Dec 12 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co:

* DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2017 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.38-$5.69 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* DTE ENERGY CO - ANNOUNCED ITS EARLY OUTLOOK FOR 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $5.48-$5.88 PER SHARE