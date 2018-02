Feb 1 (Reuters) - DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 232.9 MILLION DIRHAMS 253.5 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL INCOME 430.9 MILLION DIRHAMS 680.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 5 PERCENT OF CAPITAL FOR YEAR 2017