Feb 7 (Reuters) - DUBAI INSURANCE CO:

* FY NET PROFIT ‍​38.5 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 36.6 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 476.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 400.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 25 PERCENT OF CAPITAL