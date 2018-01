Jan 24 (Reuters) - DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK:

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 45 FILS PER SHARE FOR 2017

* TO INCREASE CEILING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE SHARI‘A COMPLIANT TIER 1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH PRINCIPLES OF SHARI‘S BY $1 BILLION

* BOARD INSTRUCTS BANK MANAGEMENT TO PREPARE PLAN TO INCREASE ISSUED CAPITAL

* BOARD APPROVES TO ISSUE SENIOR OR SUBORDINATED SUKUK OR SIMILAR INSTRUMENTS NON-CONVERTIBLE, FOR AMOUNT OF NOT EXCEEDING $5 BILLION Source:(bit.ly/2F80SeY) Further company coverage: