Feb 1 (Reuters) - DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK:

* ISSUES $1 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED SUKUK‍​

* SUKUK PRICED AT 3.625 PERCENT PROFIT RATE‍​

* SAYS SUKUK ISSUED WITH A 5 YEAR TENOR, MATURING ON 6TH FEBRUARY 2023‍​

* INSTRUMENT WILL CARRY A DUAL LISTING ON THE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE AND NASDAQ DUBAI