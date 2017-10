BRIEF-Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 profit rises

Oct 30 (Reuters) - EMIRATES NBD BANK:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 2.28 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.66 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* NINE MONTH NET PROFIT 6.17 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 5.38 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* NINE MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME 6.60 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 6.44 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT SEPT 30, LOANS 304.1 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT SEPT 30, DEPOSITS 322.1 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT SEPT 30, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 21.2 PERCENT, TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 18.8 PERCENT

* NINE-MONTH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF 1.69 BILLION DIRHAMS IS 23 PERCENT LOWER THAN IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016 Source:(bit.ly/2gVnJnF) Further company coverage: