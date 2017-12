Dec 6 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY ASSUMES FULL OWNERSHIP OF CALIFORNIA-BASED REC SOLAR

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - CO PURCHASED REMAINING SHARES OF REC SOLAR IN A CASH TRANSACTION; DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - POST DEAL REC SOLAR WILL BE MANAGED AS AN INDEPENDENT BUSINESS UNIT OF DUKE ENERGY RENEWABLES