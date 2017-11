BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp Q3 adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.59​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp - qtrly third quarter 2017 GAAP reported diluted earnings per share was $1.36 ‍​ - SEC filing

* Duke Energy Corp - ‍narrows its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range to $4.50 to $4.60 per share​

* Duke Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.59​

* Duke Energy Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $6,482 million versus $6,576 mln‍​

* Duke Energy Corp- ‍reaffirms long-term earnings growth expectation of 4 percent to 6 percent off original 2017 midpoint of $4.60​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Duke Energy Corp- adjusted EPS for Q3 was lower than prior year due to less favorable weather and absence of earnings from international energy‍​

* Duke Energy-Q3 results impacted by $84 million after-tax charge related to Florida settlement agreement‍​ for electric utilities and infrastructure