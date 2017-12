BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Q3 Loss Per Share $0.03

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc:

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 SALES $83.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $84 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.71

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $455 MILLION TO $465 MILLION

* REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2017 OUTLOOK​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $364.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: