Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Corp:

* DUN & BRADSTREET ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* DUN & BRADSTREET CORP - ‍ THOMAS MANNING APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND INTERIM CEO​

* DUN & BRADSTREET CORP - ROBERT CARRIGAN STEPS DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO

* DUN & BRADSTREET CORP - BOARD INITIATES SEARCH FOR PERMANENT CEO

* DUN & BRADSTREET CORP - ‍CEO SEARCH PROCESS WILL BE LED BY NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD​