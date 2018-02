BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals Reports Q4 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.02

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SAYS IN Q4 OF 2017, GOLD CONTAINED IN CONCENTRATE PRODUCED INCREASED BY 12% TO 49,390 OUNCES

* QTRLY ‍COPPER PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 7% TO 9.5 MILLION POUNDS AND SILVER PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 6% TO 53,920 OUNCES​

* QTRLY REVENUE $94.9 MILLION VERSUS $82.1 MLN‍​

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE OF GOLD $640 – $855

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ORE MILLED 2.1 MILLION TONNES - 2.2 MILLION TONNES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S