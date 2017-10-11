FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​
October 11, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ Krumovgrad remains on track for first gold production in Q4 of 2018​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍sees for 2017 2 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes​ ore milled

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - sees for 2017 ‍210,000 tonnes to 240​,000 tonnes complex concentrate smelted

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ “Chelopech gold and copper production during q3 was as expected”, chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance​

* Dundee precious metals inc - at Chelopech mine,‍ Q3 gold production 48,400 ounces and copper production 9.5 million pounds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

