Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc:

* SAYS KEITH DOWN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE WILL STEP DOWN IN JUNE

* ‍SEARCH FOR KEITH DOWN‘S SUCCESSOR IS UNDER WAY; HOPE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE KEITH‘S DEPARTURE ON 15 TH JUNE​

* ‍DAVID STEAD, KEITH‘S PREDECESSOR AS CFO OF DUNELM, HAS AGREED TO BECOME INTERIM CFO DURING ANY TRANSITION PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)