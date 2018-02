Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP - ON FEB 14 CO ENTERED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS TO REPURCHASE AGGREGATE OF $650 MILLION OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* DUNKIN' BRANDS SAYS EXPECTS ASR AGREEMENTS TO ADD ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.24 TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EvS5ry)