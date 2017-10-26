FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands says Q3 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc-

* Dunkin’ brands reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - qtrly Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Comparable store sales growth of 0.6%​

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales decline of 0.4%​

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - ‍authorized a new share repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $650 million of its outstanding common stock​

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - ‍continues to expect low single digit comparable store sales growth for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. in 2017​

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - ‍continues to expect slightly negative comparable store sales for Baskin-Robbins U.S. in 2017​

* Dunkin’ Brands-now sees Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. franchisees to add 300 to 320 net new restaurants versus previous expectation of 330 to 350​ due to hurricanes

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - ‍approximately 30 restaurants that had been scheduled to open in 2017 will now open in 2018.​

* Dunkin’ Brands Group - ‍now expects 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.17 to $2.25 and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.43​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - qtrly revenues $224.2 million versus $207.1 mln‍​

* Q3 revenue view $214.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

