Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc

* CEO, Conf call- board authorized new share repurchase program for upto an aggregate of $650 million of our outstanding common stock.‍​

* We will not be co-investing alongside our franchisees or providing subsidies through items, such as royalty relief.‍​

* We had a turbulent quarter from a weather standpoint although the impact to our earnings was muted due to our asset-light model‍​ Further company coverage: