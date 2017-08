July 27 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $140.7 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.78

* Q2 FFO per share $0.70

* Says are no longer giving guidance due to pending merger with Digital Realty Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: