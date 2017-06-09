FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is $64.32/share - Presentation

* As part of Digital Realty deal, combined co's board to consist of digital realty's 10 existing directors & 2 of co's directors

* Digital Realty shareholders to own about 77 percent of outstanding shares of combined co, Dupont Fabros shareholders to own about 23 percent

* Co's operating partnership to be merged into subsidiary of Digital Realty's operating partnership, co's operating partnership to be surviving entity Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r2tnUy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.