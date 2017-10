Aug 4 (Reuters) - DuPont:

* Dupont and Dow set closing date for merger of equals

* Companies continue to expect intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing​

* Dow ‍merger will close on August 31, 2017​

* Shares of DowDuPont will begin trading on NYSE under stock ticker symbol "DWDP" on September 1, 2017​