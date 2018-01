Jan 25 (Reuters) - Key Technology Inc:

* DURAVANT TO ACQUIRE KEY TECHNOLOGY

* DURAVANT LLC - DEAL FOR $26.75 IN CASH, IN A TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION

* ‍DURAVANT LLC SAYS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KEY TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY KEY TECHNOLOGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​