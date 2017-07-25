FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dusolo Fertilizers Inc:

* Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - new guia allows company to continue extraction of phosphate mineralization from Santiago project throughout 2017 and into 2018

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - expects to mine between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of phosphate mineralization from Santiago by October 2017

* Dusolo-Also received approval of final exploration report for santiago project, allowing co to complete application for permanent production licences

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - new Guia allows company to produce more than 100,000 tonnes of DANF in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

