BRIEF-Dutch state reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 56%​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* ‍DUTCH STATE REDUCES STAKE IN ABN AMRO GROUP TO 56%​

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STAKE OF NLFI DECREASES FROM 63% TO 56%.

* ‍NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING ORDINARY SHARES IN CO FOR PRICE OF EUR 23.50 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT​

* REMAINING SHARES IN ABN AMRO GROUP HELD BY NLFI WILL BE SUBJECT TO A LOCK-UP PERIOD OF 60 CALENDAR DAYS FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION

* ‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STICHTING ADMINISTRATIEKANTOOR CONTINUÏTEIT ABN AMRO GROUP HOLDS 44% OF THE ORDINARY SHARES IN ABN AMRO GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)