BRIEF-DX says police drop full probe into DX Exchange

July 7 (Reuters) - Dx (Group) Plc

* Board of dx announces that it has been notified by city of london police economic crime directorate ("city of london police") that, after careful consideration of allegations made, city of london police will not be proceeding to a full investigation

* Company co-operated with the City of London Police's preliminary investigation, which centred on the DX Exchange operations, and in addition has reviewed and made changes to internal business processes in this unit, which will be kept under review.