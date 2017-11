Nov 8 (Reuters) - DXB ENTERTAINMENTS PJSC

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL TO ENTER INTO RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION WITH MAJORORITY SHAREHOLDER MERAAS FOR SUBORDINATED LOAN OF 700 MILLION DIRHAMS ‍​

* DXB ENTERTAINMENTS SAYS LOAN SIZE OF 700 MILLION DIRHAMS INCLUDES 245.2 MILLION DIRHAMS DRAWN DOWN IN SEPT 2017‍​