Nov 29 (Reuters) - DXB ENTERTAINMENTS:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO ENTER INTO RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION WITH MERAAS FOR SUBORDINATED LOAN OF 700 MILLION DIRHAMS

* TO USE PROCEEDS TO MEET PRE-AND POST-OPERATIONAL LOSSES AND DEBT REPAYMENTS DUE UNTIL JAN 31, 2018