Aug 14 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co-

* DXC Technology prices senior floating rates notes offering

* DXC Technology-‍pricing of offering of $650 million of its senior floating rate notes due 2021 , priced at 100% of aggregate principal amount​

* DXC Technology Co - ‍notes will bear interest at a floating rate equal to three-month libor plus 0.95% per year​