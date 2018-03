March 7 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co:

* DXC TECHNOLOGY PRICES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SAYS ‍PRICING OF AN OFFERING OF £250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025​

* SAYS ‍SENIOR NOTES OFFERING PRICED AT 99.528% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​