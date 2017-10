Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dynacert Inc

* dynaCERT provides corporate update

* dynaCERT says ‍filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court for damages associated with non-functioning electronics from a previous supplier

* dynaCERT - ‍filed claims for damages of about $47.7 million to recover costs, lost revenue from delay in production and deliveries​

* ‍dynaCERT - has shifted component production to another supplier​