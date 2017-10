Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Dynacor and PX PRECINOX form strategic alliance to launch new responsible gold programme

* Dynacor Gold Mines - alliance involves programme under which all gold produced by Dynacor will be marketed under label PX IMPACT GOLD​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍strategic alliance also involves an exclusive gold supply agreement​