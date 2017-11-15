BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Q3-2017: Dynacor reports net income of US $1.2 m and additional partial debt repayment of $1.7m

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales fell 1.8 percent to $26.8 million

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 20,521 ounces compared to 19,131 ounces in q3-2016​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍as at September 30, 2017, total production amounts to 55,831 ounces of gold​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍confident co will meet its 2017 objectives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: