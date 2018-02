Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* DYNACOR PRODUCES 5,560 OZ OF GOLD IN JANUARY 2018

* DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC - ‍TOTAL TONS PROCESSED IN JAN REACHED 6,732 DMT COMPARED TO 5,303 IN 2017, A 27.0% INCREASE AT ITS VETA DORADA PLANT​