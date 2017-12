BRIEF-Dynagas LNG Partners Enters Into New Long-Term Time Charter For Arctic Aurora

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dynagas Lng Partners Lp:

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP ENTERS INTO NEW LONG-TERM TIME CHARTER FOR THE LNG CARRIER ARCTIC AURORA AND EXTENDS CURRENT TIME CHARTER FOR THE LNG CARRIER CLEAN ENERGY

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - ENTERED INTO A NEW THREE YEAR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH STATOIL ASA FOR EMPLOYMENT OF ARCTIC AURORA

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS - EXTENDED CHARTER EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q3 2018, TO HAVE FIRM PERIOD OF ABOUT 3 YEARS +/- 30 DAYS

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - STATOIL WILL HAVE OPTION TO EXTEND EXTENDED CHARTER BY TWO CONSECUTIVE 12-MONTH PERIODS AT ESCALATED RATES

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXTEND CHARTER TERM FOR ‘CLEAN ENERGY’, BY MINIMUM PERIOD OF ABOUT 4 MONTHS

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - CLEAN ENERGY WAS DELIVERED TO PETROCHINA IN OCTOBER 2017 AND IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE REDELIVERED TO PARTNERSHIP

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - EXTENSION OF TWO CHARTERS INCREASES PARTNERSHIP'S ESTIMATED CONTRACTED BACKLOG TO ABOUT $1.51 BILLION