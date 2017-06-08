BRIEF-Dynagas LNG Q1 earnings per share $0.32

June 8 (Reuters) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP:

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says " earnings for financial quarter ended March 31, 2017 were within our expectations"

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says expect to enter into additional charters for clean energy prior to its delivery to Gazprom in July 2018

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says Voyage revenues decreased to $39.1 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2017, from $42.7 million for same period of 2016

