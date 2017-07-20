FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
BRIEF-Dynamic International Airways says files Chapter 11 petition
July 20, 2017 / 12:18 AM

BRIEF-Dynamic International Airways says files Chapter 11 petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Dynamic International Airways - filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition with the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of North Carolina

* Dynamic International Airways - decision to file follows upon litigation matters resulting from Hajj flights airline operated in 2014 for Air India

* Dynamic International Airways - during Chapter 11 case, intends to continue normal operations

* Dynamic International Airways - has arranged for credit facility to facilitate both its operations while in Chapter 11; also its ability to reorganize Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

