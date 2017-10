Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy launches senior notes offering

* Dynegy Inc - ‍launching an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in a private placement​

* Dynegy Inc - use proceed to pay tender offer consideration to purchase for cash up to $1.2 billion amount of Dynegy’s outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: