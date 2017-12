Dec 20 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* DYNEGY INC SAYS ON DEC 20, CO AND CREDIT SUISSE AG ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CO‘S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 23, 2013 - SEC FILING

* DYNEGY INC - AMENDMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGINS APPLICABLE TO TERM LOANS FROM 2.25% TO 1.75%

* DYNEGY INC - AMENDMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGINS APPLICABLE TO TERM LOANS FROM 3.25% TO 2.75% WITH RESPECT TO LIBOR BORROWINGS