Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy - upon termination of deal with Vistra Energy, under specified circumstances Vistra may be required to pay co termination fee of $100 million‍​

* Dynegy - upon termination of deal, Dynegy may be required to pay to Vistra Energy a termination fee of $87 million Source text (bit.ly/2yZmM4R)