Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynex Power Inc

* Dynex Power announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.00

* Q3 revenue rose 18 percent to C$13.1 million

* Sees Q4 revenue C$10.5 million to C$12.5 million

* Dynex Power Inc - sees ‍full-year revenues to be between $46.7 million - $48.7 million​