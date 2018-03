March 6 (Reuters) - E-L Financial Corp Ltd:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$64.47

* SAYS E-L FINANCIAL'S NET EQUITY VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $1,316.64 AT DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $1,159.26 AS AT DEC 31, 2016