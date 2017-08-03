FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10
August 3, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 television revenue down high single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 radio revenue down mid-single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 digital revenue up high 20 percent range​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍for Q4, assuming an Oct. 2 close, four Katz Broadcast Networks are expected to add about $38 million of revenue​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍third-quarter 2017 television expense up mid-single digits, radio expense flat and digital expense up high teens​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

