BRIEF-EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment
November 9, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

* Electronic Arts - ‍under agreement, co will pay $151 million in cash, and up to $164 million in long-term equity in form of restricted stock units to employees​

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be neutral to co’s net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019​

* Electronic Arts - co may also have to pay additional variable cash consideration contingent upon achieving certain milestones through calendar 2022​ end

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍additional consideration is limited to a maximum of $140 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
