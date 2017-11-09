BRIEF-EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

* Electronic Arts - ‍under agreement, co will pay $151 million in cash, and up to $164 million in long-term equity in form of restricted stock units to employees​

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be neutral to co’s net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019​

* Electronic Arts - co may also have to pay additional variable cash consideration contingent upon achieving certain milestones through calendar 2022​ end

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍additional consideration is limited to a maximum of $140 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: