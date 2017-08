July 31 (Reuters) - EAAGADS LTD:

* FY ENDED MARCH 2017 REVENUE 140.3 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 126 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 32.2 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)