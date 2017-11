BRIEF-Eaagads posts HY loss before taxation of 21.4 mln shillings‍​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - EAAGADS LTD:

* HY ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 21.4 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 11.7 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* HY ENDED SEPT 2017 REVENUE 44.7 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 72.7 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO ‍​

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​

* COMPANY‘S COFFEE BUSHES ARE IN GOOD SHAPE TO PRODUCE AN IMPROVED CROP IN THE LATTER HALF OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)