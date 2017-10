Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA EARNS $1.7 MILLION, OR $0.45 PER DILUTED SHARE, IN THIRD QUARTER; DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q3 REVENUE $10.1 MILLION