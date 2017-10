Sept 29 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc:

* Eagle Energy Inc announces North Texas drilling update, cost reductions and amendment to loan agreement

* Says ‍worked with lender to relax one of its four financial covenant thresholds in “recognition of prevailing low oil prices”​

* Says expects to be onside with all financial covenants at September 30, 2017 without any need for waivers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: