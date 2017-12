BRIEF-Eagle Materials Says Co, Unit Agreed To Pay About $39 Mln In Cash To Settle Claims Against Them

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc:

* EAGLE MATERIALS SAYS ON DEC 29, CO, UNIT, NEW NGC INC, PABCO BUILDING PRODUCTS ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH COUNSEL - SEC FILING

* EAGLE MATERIALS - AGREEMENT TO SETTLE CLAIMS MADE AGAINST COS IN DIRECT PURCHASER CLASS ACTIONS PENDING IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN PENNSYLVANIA

* EAGLE MATERIALS - CO, UNIT AGREED TO PAY TOTAL OF ABOUT $39 MILLION IN CASH TO SETTLE CLAIMS AGAINST THEM

* EAGLE MATERIALS INC - WILL RECORD SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AS AN EXPENSE IN ITS FISCAL Q3 2018 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: