BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings per share $0.98
November 8, 2017 / 12:19 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 revenue $63 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect full year 2017 research and development expense will be consistent with upper end of $31-$35 million range​

* Plan to begin dosing patients in Fulvestrant study in a few weeks and expect to file an NDA in Q4 of 2018​

* Expect full year 2017 SG&A expense to be in range of $67 million - $70 million, slightly higher than previous guidance​

* Will continue purchasing up to an additional $100 million shares under current share repurchase plan​

* On PEMFEXY, says “hope to find a way to market” as soon as possible, once co’s litigation with Eli Lilly is resolved​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
